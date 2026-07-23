NVR, Inc. $NVR Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,154 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.44% of NVR worth $264,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of NVR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 133,554 shares of the construction company's stock worth $973,979,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in NVR by 34,923.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,738 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $413,777,000 after purchasing an additional 56,576 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in NVR by 407.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,572 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $332,346,000 after purchasing an additional 36,592 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,496,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in NVR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,703 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $296,838,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Devito purchased 11 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6,699.50 per share, with a total value of $73,694.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 25 shares of the company's stock, valued at $167,487.50. The trade was a 78.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised NVR from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on NVR from $8,100.00 to $7,700.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seaport Research Partners restated a "sell" rating and issued a $5,664.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NVR from $7,100.00 to $6,600.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on NVR from $7,600.00 to $7,200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7,478.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVR

NVR Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $6,363.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.90. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,501.01 and a 52 week high of $8,618.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6,343.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6,797.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $67.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.97 by ($12.21). NVR had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 12.93%.The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $94.83 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 371.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

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