NVR, Inc. $NVR Stake Trimmed by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in NVR were worth $7,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of NVR by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 7 shares of the construction company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Price Performance

NYSE NVR opened at $6,363.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6,343.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6,797.21. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,501.01 and a 12-month high of $8,618.28.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $67.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.97 by ($12.21). NVR had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 12.93%.The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $94.83 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 371.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NVR from $7,600.00 to $7,200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zelman & Associates upgraded NVR from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "sell" rating and set a $5,664.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,100.00 to $6,600.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7,478.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, Director Michael J. Devito bought 11 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6,699.50 per share, with a total value of $73,694.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 25 shares of the company's stock, valued at $167,487.50. This represents a 78.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVR

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

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