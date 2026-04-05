Nvwm LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,015 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 130.0% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 465.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership grew its position in shares of Oracle by 304.7% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 174 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Trading Down 0.0%

ORCL opened at $146.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $153.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.57.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,555,709.82. This trade represents a 50.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Melius Research set a $160.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $262.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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