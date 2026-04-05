Nvwm LLC Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 5.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,936 shares of the company's stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in SharkNinja by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 562 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in SharkNinja by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its position in SharkNinja by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 31,666 shares of the company's stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,470 shares of the company's stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SharkNinja alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SN has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 target price on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $145.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SN

SharkNinja Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SN stock opened at $104.48 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $115.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.94. SharkNinja, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $133.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.54.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 10.96%.The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 2,620 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total transaction of $299,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $991,844.28. This represents a 23.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.12% of the company's stock.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SharkNinja, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SharkNinja wasn't on the list.

While SharkNinja currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here