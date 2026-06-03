Nwam LLC Has $42.68 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,896 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 14,421 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.4% of Nwam LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nwam LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $42,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $181,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 16.1% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $20,111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seaport Research Partners upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $222.82 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $137.95 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA unveiled its RTX Spark PC superchip and a broader push into AI PCs with partners like Microsoft, Dell, HP, and Lenovo, opening a new market beyond data centers and pressuring Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm. Nvidia's new chip to power fresh line of Windows laptops by Dell, HP

NVIDIA unveiled its RTX Spark PC superchip and a broader push into AI PCs with partners like Microsoft, Dell, HP, and Lenovo, opening a new market beyond data centers and pressuring Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm. Positive Sentiment: The company also launched Vera Rubin, Vera CPU, and the DSX AI-factory platform, signaling stronger long-term demand for its chips, networking, software, and infrastructure tools. NVIDIA Vera Rubin ramps into full production

The company also launched Vera Rubin, Vera CPU, and the DSX AI-factory platform, signaling stronger long-term demand for its chips, networking, software, and infrastructure tools. Positive Sentiment: CEO Jensen Huang’s comments boosted the AI ecosystem around NVIDIA, with Marvell, Arm, and several infrastructure partners rallying on his endorsements and product roadmap. Nvidia's Jensen Huang says Marvell could be the next trillion-dollar company

CEO Jensen Huang’s comments boosted the AI ecosystem around NVIDIA, with Marvell, Arm, and several infrastructure partners rallying on his endorsements and product roadmap. Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating and raised its price target to $270, adding to a generally bullish analyst backdrop for NVDA. Benzinga report on Needham rating

Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating and raised its price target to $270, adding to a generally bullish analyst backdrop for NVDA. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles noted that NVDA has been consolidating near highs and that a near-term pullback is possible after the recent run, even though the longer-term thesis remains intact.

Some articles noted that NVDA has been consolidating near highs and that a near-term pullback is possible after the recent run, even though the longer-term thesis remains intact. Negative Sentiment: There were also reminders of risks, including U.S.-China export scrutiny, Chinese efforts to build alternatives, and reports of insider selling, which could temper enthusiasm around the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 906,961 shares of company stock valued at $162,936,268 in the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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