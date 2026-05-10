NWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

NWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,318 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $2,886,000. Uber Technologies makes up about 2.5% of NWM Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $15,729,142,000 after buying an additional 1,670,761 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,911,301,000 after buying an additional 297,132 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,016,467 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,667,121,000 after buying an additional 182,976 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,386,313 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,311,457,000 after buying an additional 867,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,422,708 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $923,919,000 after buying an additional 263,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,867.50. This represents a 357.02% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of UBER stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day moving average of $80.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.46 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $153.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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