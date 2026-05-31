NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,800 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $14,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 887.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,659 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 32,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $555,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,242,915.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,700. The trade was a 72.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $194,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,934,514.36. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,416 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised NXP Semiconductors from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $294.25.

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NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $321.35 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12 month low of $183.00 and a 12 month high of $339.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $248.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.47.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio is 38.76%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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