NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Shares Sold by Act Two Investors LLC

Act Two Investors LLC reduced its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,704 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after selling 12,861 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises 0.2% of Act Two Investors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Act Two Investors LLC's holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $31,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $31,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $194,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,934,514.36. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 4,576 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $1,070,921.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,261,187.67. This trade represents a 45.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,416. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $321.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52 week low of $183.00 and a 52 week high of $339.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.47.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is 38.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Barclays lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $294.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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