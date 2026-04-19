O-I Glass, Inc. $OI Shares Bought by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI - Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,026,525 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 600,462 shares during the quarter. O-I Glass comprises approximately 1.5% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 1.32% of O-I Glass worth $29,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 28,548 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 154.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 177,117 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 107,388 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 92,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 43.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 526,279 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 160,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company's stock.

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O-I Glass Stock Up 4.8%

NYSE OI opened at $10.91 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price target on O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of O-I Glass from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of O-I Glass from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OI

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of glass containers, supplying the food and beverage, wine and spirits, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care industries. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, the company produces a broad range of glass packaging solutions, including bottles and jars, designed to meet customer specifications for size, shape, color and performance. O-I leverages proprietary technologies in forming, decoration and quality control to serve both mass-market and premium brands.

Tracing its origins to the early 20th century through the merger of prominent regional glassmakers, the company adopted the Owens-Illinois name in 1929 before rebranding as O-I Glass in 2015.

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