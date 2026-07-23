O-I Glass, Inc. $OI Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI - Free Report) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,058,776 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 670,374 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 0.69% of O-I Glass worth $11,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,238,635 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $97,094,000 after acquiring an additional 729,191 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,996,786 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $103,718,000 after purchasing an additional 56,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783,387 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $55,852,000 after purchasing an additional 22,430 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 288.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,215,632 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $47,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at $40,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company's stock.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of OI opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 2.91%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. O-I Glass has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O-I Glass

In other news, SVP Eduardo Restrepo purchased 3,309 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,714.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president owned 94,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $845,907.02. This trade represents a 3.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randolph L. Burns purchased 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.32 per share, with a total value of $102,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 133,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,248,246.24. This represents a 8.95% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 17,083 shares of company stock valued at $157,312. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on OI. UBS Group cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings raised O-I Glass from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research upgraded O-I Glass from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OI

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of glass containers, supplying the food and beverage, wine and spirits, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care industries. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, the company produces a broad range of glass packaging solutions, including bottles and jars, designed to meet customer specifications for size, shape, color and performance. O-I leverages proprietary technologies in forming, decoration and quality control to serve both mass-market and premium brands.

Tracing its origins to the early 20th century through the merger of prominent regional glassmakers, the company adopted the Owens-Illinois name in 1929 before rebranding as O-I Glass in 2015.

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