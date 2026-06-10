O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 17,489 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,356 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in United Airlines were worth $17,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company's stock.

United Airlines Stock Up 4.1%

UAL stock opened at $109.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $119.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.14.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 34,669 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $3,654,459.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 67,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,994.87. This trade represents a 33.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $631,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 215,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,421,965.55. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,848,263. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting United Airlines

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lower oil prices are helping airline stocks broadly, including United Airlines, because cheaper jet fuel should support margins and reduce operating costs. AAL Stock Pops As Google Deal And Falling Oil Prices Lift Airlines

Lower oil prices are helping airline stocks broadly, including United Airlines, because cheaper jet fuel should support margins and reduce operating costs. Positive Sentiment: CEO Scott Kirby said United is open to buying airport slots, gates, and other strategic assets from struggling rivals, which could strengthen United’s network and competitive position without pursuing a major merger. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby Says UAL Is Ready To Scoop Up Assets From Struggling Rivals

CEO Scott Kirby said United is open to buying airport slots, gates, and other strategic assets from struggling rivals, which could strengthen United’s network and competitive position without pursuing a major merger. Positive Sentiment: Industry commentary suggests stronger carriers like United may widen the gap versus weaker airlines by continuing to invest in premium services, technology, and international routes, which could support long-term share gains. Fuel price shock to widen product gap between US airlines

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research cut United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on United Airlines from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.59.

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About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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