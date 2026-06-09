O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 32,536 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,380 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after acquiring an additional 32,536 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in CVS Health were worth $20,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in CVS Health by 17.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 905,715 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $62,474,000 after acquiring an additional 134,535 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,121,377 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $77,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 585,073 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $40,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 25.0% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 8.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,609,404 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $111,017,000 after purchasing an additional 119,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $97.08 on Tuesday. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $98.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $84.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.17.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 117.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $34,619,673.90. Following the sale, the director owned 4,824,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $450,877,466.55. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Key CVS Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS Group raised its price target on CVS Health to $115 from $100 and kept a Buy rating, signaling greater confidence in the company’s upside. MarketScreener

UBS Group raised its price target on CVS Health to and kept a rating, signaling greater confidence in the company’s upside. Positive Sentiment: Truist also lifted its price objective on CVS to $108 from $102 and reiterated a Buy rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum. Yahoo Finance

Truist also lifted its price objective on CVS to and reiterated a rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted CVS as an attractive value/blue-chip name under $100, which can support investor interest in the stock. Yahoo Finance

Several reports highlighted CVS as an attractive value/blue-chip name under $100, which can support investor interest in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: CVS published a company update about helping Medicare members improve access to care through its health coach and social-risk support programs, reinforcing its care-management strategy but not likely to move the stock on its own. Yahoo Finance

CVS published a company update about helping Medicare members improve access to care through its health coach and social-risk support programs, reinforcing its care-management strategy but not likely to move the stock on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage on CVS outperforming other medical stocks this year, along with broader articles on Medicare Advantage growth, suggests the business is benefiting from favorable sector trends. Zacks

Coverage on CVS outperforming other medical stocks this year, along with broader articles on Medicare Advantage growth, suggests the business is benefiting from favorable sector trends. Neutral Sentiment: CVS chief David Joyner defended the company’s partnership with Mass General Brigham to expand primary care in stores, a strategic initiative that could help long-term growth but is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Boston Globe

CVS chief David Joyner defended the company’s partnership with Mass General Brigham to expand primary care in stores, a strategic initiative that could help long-term growth but is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: No major negative headline surfaced in the last day; the main risk is that the recent run-up in CVS may leave the stock more sensitive to any future disappointment in healthcare margins or guidance.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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