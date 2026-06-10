O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,856 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $13,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 634.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,370,089 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,383,145,000 after buying an additional 6,366,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,111,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,384,133 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,573,450,000 after buying an additional 2,600,508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,683,502 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,761,093,000 after buying an additional 844,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 78.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,103,843 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $207,158,000 after buying an additional 486,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company's stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG stock opened at $211.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.22 and a 200-day moving average of $193.12. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.44 and a 12-month high of $213.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 70.60% and a return on equity of 104.54%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Simon Property Group's payout ratio is 61.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $201.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $205.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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