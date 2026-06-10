O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $12.40 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,346 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 8,335 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $12,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $210,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 38.7% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 17.7% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,279 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $891,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.8%

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $414.21 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.36 and a 1-year high of $492.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $422.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $530.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $504.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MSI

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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