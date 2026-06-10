O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $14.76 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,896 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $14,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 189.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,021,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,584,840. The trade was a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,644 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $302.00 to $297.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $272.00 to $261.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $214.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised TE Connectivity from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $210.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock's 50-day moving average is $214.47 and its 200-day moving average is $220.86. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $162.17 and a one year high of $252.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.54%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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