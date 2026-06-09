O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $26.93 Million Holdings in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,191 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 8,391 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Cintas were worth $26,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,381 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cintas from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $222.00 to $190.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $215.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cintas

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.87, for a total value of $834,607.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,273.76. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of CTAS opened at $173.65 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $172.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. Cintas Corporation has a 12-month low of $161.16 and a 12-month high of $227.17.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 17.57%.Cintas's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Cintas's payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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