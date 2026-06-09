O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $29.43 Million Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,872 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 18,745 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $29,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 343.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $525.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $530.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $788.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX stock opened at $876.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $671.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.98. The company has a market capitalization of $196.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.19 and a beta of 2.04. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $124.63 and a 52-week high of $966.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 13,780 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.99, for a total value of $12,746,362.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 323,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,318,439.09. This trade represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Prat Bhatt sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.88, for a total transaction of $929,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,966,625.72. The trade was a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,187 shares of company stock valued at $108,267,701. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading

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