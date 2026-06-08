O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $44.96 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,436 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 5,023 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Marathon Petroleum worth $44,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ricky D. Hessling sold 1,626 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.18, for a total value of $371,020.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,717,054.50. This trade represents a 17.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,473 shares of company stock worth $1,015,428. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $224.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $174.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $262.26 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $158.00 and a 1 year high of $272.46. The firm has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.91. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 3.36%.The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 30.05 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Marathon Petroleum's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

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