O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $62.36 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,825 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,519 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $62,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $255,680.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 55,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,803,520. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 830 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $114,050.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 61,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,479,158.87. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 925,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,007,032 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $135.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $324.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.92 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The business's 50 day moving average price is $140.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.74.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Stories

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