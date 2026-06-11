O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $9.01 Million Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR - Free Report) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,587 shares of the company's stock after selling 121,099 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Builders FirstSource worth $9,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,323.5% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 242 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 211 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $74.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day moving average of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.10 and a fifty-two week high of $151.03.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Builders FirstSource's revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In related news, Director Paul S. Levy acquired 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.73 per share, for a total transaction of $4,386,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,727,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $151,526,466.43. The trade was a 2.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company's core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

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