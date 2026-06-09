O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Bank Of Montreal $BMO

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO - Free Report) TSE: BMO by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,805 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $21,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Canerector Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 18,035.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 22,668,750 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,952,605,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth $1,059,320,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,079,026 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,486,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,188 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bank Of Montreal by 155.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,127,377 shares of the bank's stock valued at $277,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank Of Montreal by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,017,205 shares of the bank's stock valued at $4,287,878,000 after purchasing an additional 673,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Bank Of Montreal from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Bank Of Montreal from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Desjardins reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Bank Of Montreal

Bank Of Montreal Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of BMO opened at $164.64 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $151.50 and its 200 day moving average is $140.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bank Of Montreal has a 12-month low of $104.08 and a 12-month high of $166.55. The company has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO - Get Free Report) TSE: BMO last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.98 billion. Bank Of Montreal had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank Of Montreal will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank Of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Bank Of Montreal's previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. Bank Of Montreal's dividend payout ratio is 50.96%.

Bank Of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal NYSE: BMO, commonly known as BMO Financial Group, is one of Canada's largest and longest-established banks. Founded in Montreal and headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the bank provides a broad range of financial services to retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients. BMO is publicly listed in both Canada and the United States and operates under a consolidated financial services model that integrates banking, capital markets, wealth management and asset management activities.

BMO's core businesses include personal and commercial banking—offering checking and savings accounts, lending, mortgages, and small-business services—alongside wealth management and private banking through its asset and investment management divisions.

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