O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,136 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Chubb were worth $30,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in Chubb by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 31,332,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,843,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,045,793 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,827,852,000 after acquiring an additional 68,553 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,053,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,426,475,000 after purchasing an additional 427,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Chubb by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,929,858 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,428,278,000 after purchasing an additional 513,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,081,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,370,056.22. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,612.40. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Chubb from $286.00 to $271.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $372.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $349.43.

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Chubb Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of CB stock opened at $322.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business's 50 day moving average is $324.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.21. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $264.10 and a twelve month high of $345.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.58%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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