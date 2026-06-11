O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 36,553 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM - Free Report) TSE: BAM.A by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,218 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 36,553 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $8,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. LOM Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 95.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 807 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 227.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $62.50 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of BAM opened at $45.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.23. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $64.10.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM - Get Free Report) TSE: BAM.A last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.69% and a return on equity of 30.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.5025 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Brookfield Asset Management's dividend payout ratio is currently 130.52%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a global alternative asset manager headquartered in Toronto, Canada, that specializes in investments in real assets and related private equity and credit strategies. The firm acquires, manages and develops assets in sectors such as real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity, seeking long-term value through active asset management and operational improvements. Brookfield structures and manages commingled funds, listed partnerships and separate accounts for institutional and retail investors.

The company's products and services include fund management across equity and debt strategies, direct asset ownership and operations, property and facilities management, and capital markets solutions.

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