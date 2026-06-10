O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 76,743 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report) by 73.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,604 shares of the information technology service provider's stock after buying an additional 76,743 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $15,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $690,959,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,834,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 801.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,104,276 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $141,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,834 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,631,890 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $176,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,574,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company's stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.81. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.48 and a 12 month high of $87.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.41 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.630-5.770 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Cognizant Technology Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 28.70%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Argus raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $74.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading

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