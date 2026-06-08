Free Trial
→ I was right about SpaceX (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Written by MarketBeat
June 8, 2026
Royal Bank Of Canada logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • O Shaughnessy Asset Management trimmed its Royal Bank of Canada stake by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, selling 18,091 shares and leaving it with 292,018 shares worth about $49.8 million.
  • Royal Bank of Canada posted solid quarterly results, with EPS of $2.84 beating estimates and revenue of $12.84 billion topping expectations, while revenue rose 11.4% year over year.
  • The bank also raised its quarterly dividend to $1.76 per share, bringing the annualized payout to $7.04 and the yield to 3.6%.
  • Interested in Royal Bank Of Canada? Here are five stocks we like better.

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY - Free Report) TSE: RY by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,018 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 18,091 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $49,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RY. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 65,378 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,146,000 after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,415,117 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $241,263,000 after buying an additional 57,201 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 2,879.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 691,838 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $117,943,000 after buying an additional 668,620 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 35,117 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank Of Canada Price Performance

Shares of RY opened at $194.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.35 and a 200 day moving average of $170.19. Royal Bank Of Canada has a twelve month low of $126.02 and a twelve month high of $195.53.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY - Get Free Report) TSE: RY last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank Of Canada's previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada's dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $162.00.

View Our Latest Report on RY

Royal Bank Of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada NYSE: RY is a diversified financial services company and one of Canada's largest banks. Founded in 1864 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the firm is now headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional clients through a network of branches, digital platforms and international offices.

RBC operates across several principal business segments including personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance, investor and treasury services, capital markets, and global asset management.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Royal Bank Of Canada Right Now?

Before you consider Royal Bank Of Canada, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Royal Bank Of Canada wasn't on the list.

While Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab Is Down 24% From Its 52-Week High—Pullback or Problem?
Rocket Lab Is Down 24% From Its 52-Week High—Pullback or Problem?
By Ryan Hasson | June 4, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Will the SpaceX IPO Put These 5 Public Space Stocks Into a Higher Orbit?
Will the SpaceX IPO Put These 5 Public Space Stocks Into a Higher Orbit?
By Ryan Hasson | June 2, 2026
Drone Stocks Soar As Pentagon Considers Funding, Including a Trump-Linked Name
Drone Stocks Soar As Pentagon Considers Funding, Including a Trump-Linked Name
By Leo Miller | June 1, 2026
3 Up-and-Coming Stocks That Could Be the Next NVIDIA
3 Up-and-Coming Stocks That Could Be the Next NVIDIA
By Chris Markoch | June 1, 2026
tc pixel
Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” Could Make You Richer
Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” Could Make You Richer
From Traders Agency (Ad)
Marvell Stock Soars on NVIDIA's Trillion-Dollar Nod
Marvell Stock Soars on NVIDIA's Trillion-Dollar Nod
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 2, 2026
The Great AI Server Rotation Puts Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Super Micro Computer in Focus
The Great AI Server Rotation Puts Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Super Micro Computer in Focus
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 4, 2026

Recent Videos

The Exact Date of Next Stock Market Crash
The Exact Date of Next Stock Market Crash
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on This Dip (One Is Down 22% Today)
3 Tech Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on This Dip (One Is Down 22% Today)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. 5 Stocks With Major Catalysts Ahead This Summer
Get READY. 5 Stocks With Major Catalysts Ahead This Summer
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines