O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY - Free Report) TSE: RY by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,018 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 18,091 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $49,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RY. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 65,378 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,146,000 after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,415,117 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $241,263,000 after buying an additional 57,201 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 2,879.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 691,838 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $117,943,000 after buying an additional 668,620 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 35,117 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Royal Bank Of Canada Price Performance

Shares of RY opened at $194.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.35 and a 200 day moving average of $170.19. Royal Bank Of Canada has a twelve month low of $126.02 and a twelve month high of $195.53.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY - Get Free Report) TSE: RY last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank Of Canada's previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada's dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $162.00.

View Our Latest Report on RY

Royal Bank Of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada NYSE: RY is a diversified financial services company and one of Canada's largest banks. Founded in 1864 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the firm is now headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional clients through a network of branches, digital platforms and international offices.

RBC operates across several principal business segments including personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance, investor and treasury services, capital markets, and global asset management.

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