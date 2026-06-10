O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,911 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,946 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $15,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 367.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,516 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,487.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 16,338 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company's stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.2%

NOC stock opened at $547.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $597.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $631.24. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $472.02 and a fifty-two week high of $774.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of -0.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.08. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.06 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 27.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.47 dividend. This represents a $9.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Northrop Grumman's payout ratio is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $742.00 to $628.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $765.00 to $745.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus set a $785.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $702.63.

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Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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