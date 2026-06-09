O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 4,426 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,224 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 4,426 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of EMCOR Group worth $19,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Group LTD boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 42 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 55 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.7%

EME stock opened at $823.23 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $839.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $742.27. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.14 and a twelve month high of $951.96. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.22 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EME. Zacks Research cut EMCOR Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price objective on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $836.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EMCOR Group

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total value of $5,014,854.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,211,141.25. This trade represents a 26.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total value of $1,851,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,395,741.22. This represents a 16.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,077 shares of company stock worth $8,155,191. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company's stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Further Reading

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