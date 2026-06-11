O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 54,227 Shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,902 shares of the company's stock after selling 54,227 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 344.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 363.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 29.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company's stock.

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Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Down 0.3%

SEI stock opened at $68.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 76.83 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.95. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $196.24 million during the quarter. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Glj Research assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.00.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, Director Ray N. Walker, Jr. sold 56,841 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $4,098,804.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $415,353.60. The trade was a 90.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie H. Argo sold 5,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $378,976.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 44,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,267,866.32. The trade was a 10.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 4,099,593 shares of company stock valued at $297,782,099 over the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report).

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