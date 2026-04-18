Oak Harvest Investment Services Grows Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,435 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 25,596 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 0.4% of Oak Harvest Investment Services' investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services' holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,234,550 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $117,579,000 after acquiring an additional 31,314 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,204 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 15,062 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 285,260 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $27,169,000 after acquiring an additional 33,167 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 138,278 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $13,170,000 after acquiring an additional 54,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $5,132,120.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,201,761.28. This represents a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $109.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $86.24 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $79.93 and a 1-year high of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business's fifty day moving average price is $91.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.00%.The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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