Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $8.70 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Oak Harvest Investment Services decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,279 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 7,867 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services' holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Financially Speaking Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Home Depot from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $441.00 to $422.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $391.00 to $348.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $414.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $349.34 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $315.31 and a one year high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $352.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The business had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot's revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot's payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Key Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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