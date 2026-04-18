Oak Harvest Investment Services Takes $3.82 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,739 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,817,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary S. Guthart sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.10, for a total value of $12,987,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,958,189.40. This represents a 86.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.68, for a total value of $1,177,882.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,772,308.72. The trade was a 39.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 32,943 shares of company stock worth $17,279,568 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Evercore decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $480.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $616.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $598.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of ISRG opened at $469.21 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.84 and a 1 year high of $603.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.47. The stock has a market cap of $166.63 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Intuitive Surgical's quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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