Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY - Free Report) by 71.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 633,028 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after selling 1,550,809 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Occidental Petroleum worth $35,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $12,868,205,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,141,269 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $2,252,271,000 after buying an additional 2,870,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,643,916 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $516,975,000 after buying an additional 4,882,834 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,114.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,617,381 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $310,754,000 after buying an additional 5,154,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $172,413,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company's stock.

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Occidental Petroleum News Summary

These are some of the OXY news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks included OXY among stocks it expects may beat earnings expectations in upcoming results. This is a forecast, not a reported earnings outcome, so it is a potential positive rather than confirmation of a beat. 5 Top-Ranked Stocks Likely to Deliver Earnings Beats

Zacks included OXY among stocks it expects may beat earnings expectations in upcoming results. This is a forecast, not a reported earnings outcome, so it is a potential positive rather than confirmation of a beat. Neutral Sentiment: Berkshire Hathaway reportedly reduced its Chevron stake by about a third in 2026 while keeping its Occidental position steady. That may draw attention to OXY, but the article does not establish Berkshire’s reason or make a direct forecast about Occidental or oil prices. Berkshire Cut Chevron and Kept Occidental

Berkshire Hathaway reportedly reduced its Chevron stake by about a third in 2026 while keeping its Occidental position steady. That may draw attention to OXY, but the article does not establish Berkshire’s reason or make a direct forecast about Occidental or oil prices. Neutral Sentiment: DBS Bank initiated coverage with a “hold” rating, signaling a neutral view rather than a strong buy or sell call. DBS Bank stock recommendations

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of OXY opened at $54.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $67.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average of $57.03.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.45. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Occidental Petroleum's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Wall Street Zen cut Occidental Petroleum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OXY

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is an energy and chemicals company engaged in oil and natural gas exploration and production, as well as the manufacture and marketing of chemicals. Its oil and gas operations span the United States and international markets, including parts of the Middle East and North Africa. Through its OxyChem business, Occidental produces chemicals such as chlorine, caustic soda and polyvinyl chloride (PVC), which are used in a range of industrial and consumer applications. The company also develops carbon management and low-carbon projects, including carbon capture initiatives.

Further Reading

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