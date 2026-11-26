Dodge & Cox cut its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY - Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,246,163 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after selling 4,518,781 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum makes up approximately 2.0% of Dodge & Cox's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dodge & Cox owned about 6.83% of Occidental Petroleum worth $3,775,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. William Mack & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $54.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.99.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.45. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum's payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on OXY. Barclays upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seaport Research Partners cut Occidental Petroleum from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Roth Capital upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Occidental Petroleum

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is an energy and chemicals company engaged in oil and natural gas exploration and production, as well as the manufacture and marketing of chemicals. Its oil and gas operations span the United States and international markets, including parts of the Middle East and North Africa. Through its OxyChem business, Occidental produces chemicals such as chlorine, caustic soda and polyvinyl chloride (PVC), which are used in a range of industrial and consumer applications. The company also develops carbon management and low-carbon projects, including carbon capture initiatives.

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