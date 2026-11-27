Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Oceanagold Corp. (NYSE:OGC - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,543,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $70,036,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 1.15% of Oceanagold as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OGC. Nykredit A S purchased a new position in Oceanagold in the second quarter worth $125,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oceanagold during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceanagold during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oceanagold during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceanagold during the 2nd quarter worth $355,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OGC shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Oceanagold from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Oceanagold in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oceanagold from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Oceanagold in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oceanagold

Oceanagold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGC opened at $24.72 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $26.44. Oceanagold Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Oceanagold (NYSE:OGC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $654.90 million during the quarter. Oceanagold had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 36.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Oceanagold Corp. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceanagold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Oceanagold's payout ratio is presently 12.29%.

Oceanagold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation is an international gold mining company that explores for, develops and operates mineral properties. Gold is its primary product, with copper and silver also produced at some operations. The company's operating mines include Haile in South Carolina, Didipio in the Philippines, and Macraes and Waihi in New Zealand. Its portfolio spans North America, Southeast Asia and Oceania. Formed in 2003, OceanaGold is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Gerard Bond serves as the company's chief executive officer.

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