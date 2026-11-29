State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII - Free Report) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,795,888 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 5,192,918 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.82% of Oceaneering International worth $209,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OII shares. Wall Street Zen raised Oceaneering International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oceaneering International

Insider Transactions at Oceaneering International

In related news, CEO Roderick Larson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $264,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 385,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,013,920.64. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.71. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.30. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $784.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 2.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc. is a Houston-based engineering and technology company that provides products and services for offshore energy and other industries operating in challenging environments. Its work includes subsea engineering, inspection, maintenance and repair, as well as support for offshore projects. The company is known for its fleet of remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), which perform underwater inspection and work tasks. Oceaneering also provides subsea equipment and tooling, asset-integrity services, and engineering and project-management capabilities.

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