OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Wabtec $WAB

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAB. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wabtec in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Wabtec during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearwave Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wabtec during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. BDFS Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wabtec during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wabtec during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wabtec Stock Up 0.2%

WAB opened at $274.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.75. Wabtec has a twelve month low of $184.26 and a twelve month high of $278.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wabtec's payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $303.00 target price on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Wabtec from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Wabtec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $262.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wabtec in a report on Monday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wabtec presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $289.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wabtec news, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total transaction of $285,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,047.50. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total transaction of $303,612.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,391,541.62. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,423 shares of company stock valued at $17,562,278. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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