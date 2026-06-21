OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,617 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 2,013 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $3,724,000. Stenger Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, S Harris Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $400.49 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $403.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.77 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.42, a PEG ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Elon Musk exercised stock options that lifted his Tesla ownership to 19.9%, reinforcing alignment with shareholders and signaling confidence in the company’s long-term strategy.

Elon Musk exercised stock options that lifted his Tesla ownership to 19.9%, reinforcing alignment with shareholders and signaling confidence in the company’s long-term strategy. Positive Sentiment: ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, bought more Tesla shares, adding to a broader bullish narrative around TSLA as an AI and autonomous-driving leader. Article Title

ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, bought more Tesla shares, adding to a broader bullish narrative around TSLA as an AI and autonomous-driving leader. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary continue to frame Tesla as more than an EV maker, highlighting its AI, robotaxi, and robotics ambitions, which supports the stock’s premium valuation.

Analysts and commentary continue to frame Tesla as more than an EV maker, highlighting its AI, robotaxi, and robotics ambitions, which supports the stock’s premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla received approval for supervised FSD in Denmark, a modest positive for its European rollout, but the approval is still limited and does not remove broader regulatory hurdles.

Tesla received approval for supervised FSD in Denmark, a modest positive for its European rollout, but the approval is still limited and does not remove broader regulatory hurdles. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported that Sweden may push back against Tesla’s supervised self-driving rollout in Europe unless speed-limit behavior is changed, creating a potential roadblock for FSD expansion. Article Title

Reuters reported that Sweden may push back against Tesla’s supervised self-driving rollout in Europe unless speed-limit behavior is changed, creating a potential roadblock for FSD expansion. Negative Sentiment: Additional reports flagged “fresh FSD roadblock” concerns in Europe, keeping investor focus on regulatory risk rather than near-term software monetization.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.37.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here