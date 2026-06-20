OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 71,450 Shares of Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) by 94.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 71,450 shares during the period. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC's holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in Packaging Corporation of America during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA increased its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Packaging Corporation of America

In related news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total transaction of $2,011,463.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 473,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $102,811,258.80. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $258.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group raised Packaging Corporation of America from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $232.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $234.00 to $226.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $241.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Up 0.2%

Packaging Corporation of America stock opened at $229.47 on Friday. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1-year low of $184.76 and a 1-year high of $249.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.42.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Packaging Corporation of America's dividend payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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