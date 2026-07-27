Octagon Capital Advisors LP Acquires 708,419 Shares of Palisade Bio, Inc. $PALI

Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI - Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,276,317 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 708,419 shares during the period. Palisade Bio comprises about 2.0% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Octagon Capital Advisors LP owned about 6.14% of Palisade Bio worth $17,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $28,318,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,896,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,822,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,742,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,670,000. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PALI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Palisade Bio to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a research report on Thursday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Palisade Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Palisade Bio from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $9.00.

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Insider Transactions at Palisade Bio

In other Palisade Bio news, Director Robert Jr. Baltera purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 461,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,331.84. The trade was a 5.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mitchell Lawrence Jones sold 51,880 shares of Palisade Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $106,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 94,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $192,718.45. This represents a 35.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have acquired a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $250,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company's stock.

Palisade Bio Stock Performance

PALI stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. Palisade Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $338.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Palisade Bio, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Palisade Bio Profile

Palisade Bio, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on pioneering localized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. The company leverages a proprietary prodrug platform designed to activate therapeutic agents selectively within the tumor microenvironment or sites of inflammation. Its core strategy centers on stimulating the innate immune system via toll‐like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonism to drive targeted immune responses while minimizing systemic exposure and toxicity.

The company’s lead product candidate, PDS0108, is an intratumoral TLR9 agonist prodrug currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors.

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