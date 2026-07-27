Octagon Capital Advisors LP Has $30.57 Million Stock Position in BioAge Labs, Inc. $BIOA

Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its position in BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOA - Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,748,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. BioAge Labs comprises approximately 3.4% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Octagon Capital Advisors LP owned about 3.93% of BioAge Labs worth $30,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIOA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BioAge Labs by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,651,247 shares of the company's stock worth $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 93,694 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BioAge Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $13,892,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BioAge Labs by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,377 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 28,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BioAge Labs by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 422,846 shares of the company's stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 224,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of BioAge Labs during the fourth quarter worth $5,406,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIOA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered BioAge Labs from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of BioAge Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BioAge Labs in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BioAge Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.50.

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BioAge Labs Stock Performance

Shares of BIOA opened at $21.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.61. The business's fifty day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37. BioAge Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $25.95.

BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.19. BioAge Labs had a negative return on equity of 29.40% and a negative net margin of 871.75%.The company had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioAge Labs, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

BioAge Labs Profile

BioAge Labs NASDAQ: BIOA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing therapies that address age-associated diseases. The company leverages its proprietary analytics platform to mine large-scale human biological data for insights into the molecular mechanisms of aging. By targeting fundamental aging pathways, BioAge aims to create interventions that extend healthspan and treat conditions that disproportionately affect older populations.

At the core of BioAge’s operations is its integrated drug discovery platform, which combines human omics datasets, machine learning algorithms and experimental validation to identify novel drug targets.

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