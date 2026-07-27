Octagon Capital Advisors LP Takes $13.76 Million Position in Context Therapeutics Inc. $CNTX

Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,250,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,755,000. Context Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.5% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Octagon Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 5.71% of Context Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Context Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Context Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $51,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP raised its position in Context Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 7,432,906 shares of the company's stock worth $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Context Therapeutics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Context Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNTX opened at $0.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $56.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.75. Context Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $3.62.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Context Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics NASDAQ: CNTX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision therapies for genetically defined patient populations in oncology. The company's research model centers on identifying novel targets and designing small-molecule and biologic candidates that address key drivers of tumor growth and resistance. Context Therapeutics leverages a biomarker-driven approach to maximize the probability of clinical response, tailoring its development programs to specific molecular subgroups within solid tumors.

With a pipeline advancing through early clinical trials, Context Therapeutics emphasizes strategic collaborations and academic partnerships to accelerate the translation of laboratory findings into patient-focused studies.

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