Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Core Capital Management & Research inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Harborfront Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Align Financial LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Align Financial LLC now owns 112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curry Webb Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Stock Down 4.0%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $301.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock's 50 day moving average is $341.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.49. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.77 and a 1-year high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 48.33% and a net margin of 42.94%. The company had revenue of $29.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company's revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Recent Broadcom Headlines

Here are a few of the latest headlines about AVGO:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom drew $393.8 million in net ETF buying on Nov. 20, a supportive signal for investor demand, though it may not explain the current move. ETFs Bought $393.8 Million of Broadcom

Broadcom drew $393.8 million in net ETF buying on Nov. 20, a supportive signal for investor demand, though it may not explain the current move. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent commentary remains optimistic that custom AI processors and networking demand could support Broadcom’s results and future growth. That optimism is likely to be tested against the concerns about customer demand. Prediction: This Is What Will Happen to Broadcom's Stock Price in December

Some recent commentary remains optimistic that custom AI processors and networking demand could support Broadcom’s results and future growth. That optimism is likely to be tested against the concerns about customer demand. Negative Sentiment: The reported Google shift raises questions about Broadcom’s AI growth and customer concentration. Anthropic, OpenAI and Meta could potentially absorb capacity, but that depends on their deployment plans, funding and available power. Broader concerns about the AI trade and semiconductor stocks are also weighing on sentiment. Why is Broadcom stock sliding today alongside Nvidia’s post-rally dip?

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Citic Securities upgraded shares of Broadcom to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $525.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc. is a global technology company that designs and supplies semiconductor products and infrastructure software. Its semiconductor portfolio includes chips and components used in networking, broadband communications, wireless connectivity, data storage, and industrial applications. The company serves businesses across a range of industries, including communications, enterprise technology, and consumer electronics. Broadcom also provides infrastructure software, including products for virtualization, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and enterprise operations.

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