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Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
JPMorgan Chase & Co. logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.8% in Q4, selling 3,500 shares and ending the quarter with 15,142 shares worth $4.879 million.
  • JPMorgan posted strong quarterly results — EPS $5.94 vs. $5.50 expected and revenue of $50.54 billion — and announced a quarterly dividend of $1.50 ($6.00 annual, ~1.9% yield).
  • Notable trading activity: insiders sold 71,908 shares (~$22.1M) in the past 90 days, institutional investors own about 71.6% of the stock, and analysts carry a mixed but overall "Moderate Buy" consensus with an average target of $336.16.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,142 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 16,508 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 24,123 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,331 shares in the last quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,081 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of JPM opened at $313.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $237.58 and a 1 year high of $337.25. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $298.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $2,800,732.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at $27,590,706.56. This represents a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,052.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,870,263. The trade was a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,908 shares of company stock valued at $22,065,882. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $319.00 to $288.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $336.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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