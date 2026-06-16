Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Grows Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,760 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,026 shares of the company's stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 749 shares of the company's stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the company's stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the company's stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,908 shares of the company's stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $573.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $551.00 to $496.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $535.00 to $490.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $413.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $506.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of HCA opened at $390.09 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.00 and a twelve month high of $556.52. The company has a market cap of $86.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $427.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $472.40.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.19 by ($0.04). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 295.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.45 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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