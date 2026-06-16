Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Has $5.54 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,298 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 821 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs helped arrange notable transactions such as Alphabet’s prepaid energy bond deal and SpaceX’s IPO, underscoring strength in investment banking and potential fee generation.

Goldman Sachs helped arrange notable transactions such as Alphabet’s prepaid energy bond deal and SpaceX’s IPO, underscoring strength in investment banking and potential fee generation. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to point to Goldman’s strong stock performance and the possibility of further upside as financial stocks benefit from improving sentiment around oil prices and economic conditions.

Analysts and market commentary continue to point to Goldman’s strong stock performance and the possibility of further upside as financial stocks benefit from improving sentiment around oil prices and economic conditions. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs also issued updated oil price forecasts, cutting its Brent outlook after signs of easing geopolitical risk; this reflects macro views rather than a direct change in Goldman’s own fundamentals.

Goldman Sachs also issued updated oil price forecasts, cutting its Brent outlook after signs of easing geopolitical risk; this reflects macro views rather than a direct change in Goldman’s own fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: The firm named Alibaba, JD.com and other Chinese internet stocks as top picks for the second half of 2026, which may influence investor perception of Goldman’s research franchise but has limited direct impact on GS shares.

The firm named Alibaba, JD.com and other Chinese internet stocks as top picks for the second half of 2026, which may influence investor perception of Goldman’s research franchise but has limited direct impact on GS shares. Negative Sentiment: Lower oil-price assumptions and a potential peace deal in the Middle East could weigh on energy-related trading and market volatility, though the effect on Goldman Sachs is likely indirect.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $941.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of GS stock opened at $1,077.31 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $618.00 and a 1 year high of $1,098.36. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $961.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $912.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.12 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.08 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. This represents a 61.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. The trade was a 47.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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