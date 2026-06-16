Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Invests $10.92 Million in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,803 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $10,917,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas owned about 0.05% of Curtiss-Wright as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CW. Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $748.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $724.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $728.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $746.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CW

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:CW opened at $762.18 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $728.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $666.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1-year low of $458.74 and a 1-year high of $772.98.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $913.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.83 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.03%.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, EVP John C. Watts sold 220 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.91, for a total value of $165,640.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,983,029.42. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 399 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.95, for a total transaction of $288,058.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,075.40. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 3,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,662 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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