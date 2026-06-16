Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Purchases 19,829 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG - Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,362 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 19,829 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $11,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 286,241.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 73,861,771 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $10,178,152,000 after buying an additional 73,835,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,031,840 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,146,749,000 after purchasing an additional 55,983 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,948,948 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,091,440,000 after purchasing an additional 34,274 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,331,293 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $711,141,000 after purchasing an additional 496,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $611,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company's stock.

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The Hartford Insurance Group Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:HIG opened at $129.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.21 and a 200-day moving average of $135.61. The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.47. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $119.61 and a one year high of $144.50.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 14.10%.The company's revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. The Hartford Insurance Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $165.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $147.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on HIG

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, President Adin M. Tooker sold 8,895 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total value of $1,201,981.35. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 38,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,047.04. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

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