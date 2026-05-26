OGE Energy Corporation $OGE Shares Purchased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE - Free Report) by 204.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,216 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 64,598 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC's holdings in OGE Energy were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,929,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 843.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 819,492 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $37,918,000 after acquiring an additional 732,641 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in OGE Energy by 305.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 537,908 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $24,889,000 after purchasing an additional 405,113 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,043,657 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $47,966,000 after purchasing an additional 367,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP grew its position in OGE Energy by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 864,588 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $40,004,000 after purchasing an additional 350,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 7,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $352,339.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,573,621.09. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $49.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of OGE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $49.11.

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OGE Energy Trading Up 0.0%

OGE Energy stock opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.55. OGE Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $50.13.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $616.02 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business's revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. OGE Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.89%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. NYSE: OGE is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

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