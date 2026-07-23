Okta, Inc. $OKTA Stock Position Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA - Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 497,300 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of Okta worth $39,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 505 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 81.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 719 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Okta from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Arete Research set a $127.00 price target on Okta and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Okta from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $121.81.

Read Our Latest Report on OKTA

Okta News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Okta this week:

Positive Sentiment: Okta is being highlighted by multiple outlets as a strong momentum stock , suggesting investor interest remains high despite the pullback. Article Title

Okta is being highlighted by multiple outlets as a strong , suggesting investor interest remains high despite the pullback. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to point to Okta as a beneficiary of rising enterprise AI adoption , which is supporting demand for cybersecurity, identity protection, and zero-trust tools. Article Title

Analysts continue to point to Okta as a beneficiary of , which is supporting demand for cybersecurity, identity protection, and zero-trust tools. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary around the AI era of cybersecurity, including the OpenAI hack discussion, reinforces the broader theme that spending on security may rise alongside AI investment. Article Title

Recent commentary around the AI era of cybersecurity, including the OpenAI hack discussion, reinforces the broader theme that spending on security may rise alongside AI investment. Neutral Sentiment: Okta remains one of the more widely watched stocks on Zacks, and that attention may help keep trading volume and volatility elevated. Article Title

Okta remains one of the more widely watched stocks on Zacks, and that attention may help keep trading volume and volatility elevated. Negative Sentiment: The recent drop appears tied to no fresh negative company announcement , making the move more consistent with a post-rally cooling-off period and broader software-sector caution. Article Title

The recent drop appears tied to , making the move more consistent with a post-rally cooling-off period and broader software-sector caution. Negative Sentiment: Some market participants are also worried that enterprise tech budgets could shift toward AI infrastructure, which may weigh on software spending expectations across the sector. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 68,936 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total transaction of $10,107,396.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,484 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,642,524.08. This represents a 64.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 3,977 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total transaction of $453,775.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,413.80. The trade was a 16.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,224 shares of company stock valued at $22,534,353. 4.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $136.69 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Okta had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 8.24%.The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Okta has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.790-3.870 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.950-0.970 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc is a publicly traded provider of identity and access management solutions, headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2009 by Todd McKinnon and Frederic Kerrest, the company completed its initial public offering in April 2017. Under the leadership of McKinnon as chief executive officer and Kerrest as chief operating officer, Okta has grown into a leading vendor in the cybersecurity space, focusing on secure user authentication, single sign-on and lifecycle management for digital identities.

At the core of Okta's offering is the Okta Identity Cloud, a suite of cloud-native services that enable organizations to manage user access across web and mobile applications, on-premises systems and APIs.

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