Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL - Free Report) by 58.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,302 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 419,377 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $51,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,416,007,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $543,289,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth $253,155,000. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth $190,557,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $160,147,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $217.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 3.0%

ODFL stock opened at $174.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.44 and a 52 week high of $252.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.27 and a 200 day moving average of $200.70.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line's payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is a transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, which combines freight from multiple customers in a single trailer. Its services include standard and expedited LTL transportation, along with related logistics offerings such as truckload brokerage, container drayage and freight forwarding. Founded in 1934, the company began as a regional carrier in Virginia and North Carolina and has grown into a national freight network. Old Dominion serves customers throughout the United States, with additional North American and international shipping capabilities supported by its transportation network and partners.

Further Reading

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